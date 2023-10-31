UNREAL Stats: 4.1% of ALL Deaths in Canada Last Year Caused By Government ‘Suicide’

By TDB – Zerohedge

I have written extensively at Armageddon Prose and elsewhere about Canada’s liberal and loving “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) program designed to help the serfs off themselves in an orderly, state-sanctioned fashion.

Trudeau’s governing authorities have gone as far as advocating the state killing of infants in the name of Equity™ or whatever. The government even produced a MAID coloring book for children to understand the merits of having the state kill you.

Via “Medical Assistance in Dying: A Paediatric Perspective“:

“Ensuring that newborns, children and youth receive the highest possible standard of care as they are dying is a privilege and a responsibility for physicians and allied professionals. Bringing a thoughtful, respectful and personal approach to every end-of-life situation is an essential and evolving duty of care, and the process should meet each patient’s (and family’s) unique social, cultural and spiritual needs.”

Now it’s come to light that, in 2022, nothing short of 4.1% of ALL deaths in Canada are attributable to MAID.

Via Unherd:

“Last year 4.1% of all deaths in Canada were due to MAiD (medical assistance in dying), according to the country’s health ministry. This amounts to a total of 13,241 people who died under Canada’s MAiD programme in 2022, marking a 31% rise on the previous year. These findings provide succour to claims made by MAiD critics that the programme has become too permissive. Federal guidelines stipulate that clients must have a grievous and irremediable medical condition, make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying that is not the result of outside pressure or influence, and give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying… But towards the end of last year, the programme was criticised for allegedly driving citizens into assisted suicide on the grounds of poverty or lack of healthcare. Stories included two separate cases of cash-strapped women suffering from chronic health conditions who successfully applied to end their lives. Elsewhere, four Canadian military veterans were allegedly “pressured” to opt for medically-assisted death by a now-suspended Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker.”

