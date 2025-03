"Utter carnage… mostly children… I did 6 operations overnight, half on small children, most will go on to die… utter carnage as usual, when you drop bombs on tents thats what happens@FerozeSidhwa speaking from Nasser hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bviu1x2RUX

— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 18, 2025