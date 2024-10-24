🚨🇮🇪 “Eamon – your great ancestor would turn in his grave”
“Didn’t put multiple Genders into Constitution”
Watch Irish Archbishop Eamon Martin be challenged on Ireland’s new ‘Hate Crime Laws’ which enshrines far left ideology. pic.twitter.com/AN5mx7Rz07
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 24, 2024
2 thoughts on “Watch Irish Archbishop Eamon Martin be challenged on Ireland’s new ‘Hate Crime Laws’ which enshrines far left ideology.”
Yeah!!
Until it goes hot, shame them. Shame them with everything in you.
More from Ireland:
https://x.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1849134696833188321
Strong voice, but he’s beggin’ at a well-connected institution. Will any of these outbursts amount to anything?
Bears repeating: Every effort is better than none.
