Why was there no alarm and limited water for the Lahaina Maui fire disaster?@TulsiGabbard: “The alarms were not sounded because of this fire, and that was the number one question: Why wouldn’t you sound the alarm system?”@joerogan: “Couldn’t they send an alarm to your phone… pic.twitter.com/odky5pt2RA
Posted: September 8, 2023
One thought on “Why was there no alarm and limited water for the Lahaina Maui fire disaster?”
Why was there no alarm and limited water for the Lahaina Maui fire disaster?, because the intent was to make it as bad as possible