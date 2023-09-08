Why was there no alarm and limited water for the Lahaina Maui fire disaster?@TulsiGabbard: “The alarms were not sounded because of this fire, and that was the number one question: Why wouldn’t you sound the alarm system?”@joerogan: “Couldn’t they send an alarm to your phone… pic.twitter.com/odky5pt2RA

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 7, 2023