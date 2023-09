Well, that was quick…

UK gov passes new bill that will allow it to fine or imprison property owners who fail to meet net zero energy targets

Max fine = £15,000

Max prison sentence = 1 year

Votes for = 280

Votes against = 19

For some reason Labour MPs abstained… pic.twitter.com/aWMmJrUYYy

