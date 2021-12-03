Woman threatened with $5,000 fine for stepping over yellow line…

Check this disturbing video from Australia.

Woman threatened with $5,000 fine for stepping over a yellow line.  

She has never tested positive.  She was forced into camp for being a contact.

2 thoughts on “Woman threatened with $5,000 fine for stepping over yellow line…

  1. Holy FkN Flyin’ Mercy!! You can’t come back from seeing this. Who could go on with every-day life after witnessing this cruel and absurd tyranny? Should she just have jumped on him and tried to choke him or knee him or a finger in the eye?

    Yes.

    Holy FkN Cripe!!

    .

    Reply

