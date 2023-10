9.10.2022|: “Palestinians close to reach deal with Egypt on Gaza’s gas field: Source”

Marine gas field to be operational within 30 months after signing deal

“GAZA CITY, Palestine- The Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) is close to reaching a technical deal with the Egyptian Natural… pic.twitter.com/2UDnBtvUGV

— Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) October 11, 2023