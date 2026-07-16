American nurse woke up and realized our healthcare system is about keeping people sick for profit
“It took me 5 years as a nurse to realize that the system is not built to keep people healthy. It's literally monetizing off of sickness, confusion, fear. Literally, we are being… pic.twitter.com/h7qNsFvPO4
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026
One thought on “American nurse woke up and realized our healthcare system is about keeping people sick for profit”
Back in 1979 in a psychology class in college during a lecture by the class professor (Jewish BTW) I asked her this: “So the purpose of psychiatry is to keep people mentally ill?” Her response: “Yep.”