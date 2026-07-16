American nurse woke up and realized our healthcare system is about keeping people sick for profit

One thought on “American nurse woke up and realized our healthcare system is about keeping people sick for profit

  1. Back in 1979 in a psychology class in college during a lecture by the class professor (Jewish BTW) I asked her this: “So the purpose of psychiatry is to keep people mentally ill?” Her response: “Yep.”

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