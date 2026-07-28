The LARGEST vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study EVER done shows vaccinated children are FAR SICKER across ALL 22 chronic disease categories:

The LARGEST vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study EVER done shows vaccinated children are FAR SICKER across ALL 22 chronic disease categories: Autism: +180%

Cancer: +54%

Neurodevelopmental disorders: +1254%

Autoimmune disease: +1120%

Motor disability: +810%

Speech… pic.twitter.com/s0kQMMBF5I — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) July 26, 2026 Share this: Print

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