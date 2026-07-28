The LARGEST vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study EVER done shows vaccinated children are FAR SICKER across ALL 22 chronic disease categories:
Autism: +180%
Cancer: +54%
Neurodevelopmental disorders: +1254%
Autoimmune disease: +1120%
Motor disability: +810%
Speech… pic.twitter.com/s0kQMMBF5I
— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) July 26, 2026
One thought on “The LARGEST vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study EVER done shows vaccinated children are FAR SICKER across ALL 22 chronic disease categories:”
It didn’t happen in the way many of thought it would. People dropping dead unexpectedly and in droves. No, it’s an incremental slow-ooze, sucking out the natural health and development of our human family. So very sad to watch.
And now we read they’re putting vaccines in the food. So much for “the right to know.” I am not particularly fond of being poisoned or of having my life-span unnaturally shortened. However, I am profoundly fond of people who leave me the hell alone. People who don’t involve themselves in what I eat, where I go, what I think, how I live in general. The people I like respect my privacy and support my right to live free and thrive. I guess you’d call them Bill of Rights people. Yeah, I love them. And they love me back.
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