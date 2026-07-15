Never forget when an Israeli settler
literally dragged the body of a lifeless
child with a rope behind his golf court.
He can even be seen touching the body later. pic.twitter.com/k5tVtNLphH
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 14, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Never forget when an Israeli settler
literally dragged the body of a lifeless
child with a rope behind his golf court.
He can even be seen touching the body later. pic.twitter.com/k5tVtNLphH
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 14, 2026
One thought on “Israeli settler literally dragged the body of a lifeless child with a rope behind his golf court.”
Yesterday I heard a new term: “Pan-Demonism.” Here it shows itself with this child in Palestine.
The Ugly is a disguise for the Evil.
.