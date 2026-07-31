Moroccan gendarmerie offloading men near the border with Ceuta, Spain. This was all planned by the Moroccan king, Trump and Netanyahu.

Moroccan gendarmerie offloading men near the border with Ceuta, Spain. This was all planned by the Moroccan king, Trump and Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/sair57s235 — LogKa (@LogKa11) July 30, 2026 Share this: Print

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