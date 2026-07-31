Moroccan gendarmerie offloading men near the border with Ceuta, Spain. This was all planned by the Moroccan king, Trump and Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/sair57s235
— LogKa (@LogKa11) July 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Moroccan gendarmerie offloading men near the border with Ceuta, Spain. This was all planned by the Moroccan king, Trump and Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/sair57s235
— LogKa (@LogKa11) July 30, 2026
One thought on “Moroccan gendarmerie offloading men near the border with Ceuta, Spain. This was all planned by the Moroccan king, Trump and Netanyahu.”
Homogenize, Kosherize, Tyrannize.
.