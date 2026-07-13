🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: Israeli settlers hunt down CNN crew in an attempt to murder them
Nobody can convince me to support this. pic.twitter.com/jpsN2Efprz
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: Israeli settlers hunt down CNN crew in an attempt to murder them
Nobody can convince me to support this. pic.twitter.com/jpsN2Efprz
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 12, 2026
One thought on “BREAKING: Israeli settlers hunt down CNN crew in an attempt to murder them”
I’m sure they were just trying to merge and share intelligence.
(Sarcasm)
How’s that merger working out for ya, Bennie?