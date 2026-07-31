Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 8-Year-Old and 18-Month-Old as IDF Continues Constant Ceasefire Violations

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Separate Israeli attacks in Gaza on Thursday killed at least two children, an eight-year-old and an 18-month-old, according to reports from the Strip, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a tent killed Rateel al-Balawi, an eight-year-old girl. Photos from Gaza show Rateel’s mother, who was wounded in the attack, mourning her at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Injured Palestinian Duaa al-Balawi lies in a hospital bed as she bids farewell to her daughter Rateel, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

An Israeli airstrike on a home in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, killed Zaid Muhammad Nawfal, an 18-month-old boy. According to Drop Site News, Zaid was his mother’s only surviving child after Israeli attacks killed her other three sons.

The killing of Zaid and Rateel came over a month after a UN commission released a report that concluded the IDF has deliberately targeted children in Gaza and has continued to do so despite the ceasefire deal.

The children were among at least six Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Thursday. Israeli attacks also hit Gaza City, where at least two Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded by a drone strike.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, released about midday Gaza time, that, over the previous 24 hours, at least four people were killed by Israeli attacks, one Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a previous strike, and a body was recovered from the rubble, bringing the death toll since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025 to 1,214.