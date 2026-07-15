Netanyahu fled the Knesset in chaos, chased by deafening cries of “Leave!” and “Shame!” as furious opposition lawmakers swarmed him.
Israel is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/aqxIFqFL8S
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) July 14, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Netanyahu fled the Knesset in chaos, chased by deafening cries of “Leave!” and “Shame!” as furious opposition lawmakers swarmed him.
Israel is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/aqxIFqFL8S
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) July 14, 2026
One thought on “Netanyahu fled the Knesset in chaos, chased by deafening cries of “Leave!” and “Shame!” as furious opposition lawmakers swarmed him.”
One wonders… Were they shaming him for saying he’ll soon stop taking aid from the uS? Or were they shaming him that neither the “merger” nor the multiple genocides are happening fast enough? Or perhaps it was that they thought he was too vague in his “merger” recommendation and should just have clearly stated: “We’re taking you over. We’re the bullies of the world. Now heel!!”
.