Netanyahu fled the Knesset in chaos, chased by deafening cries of “Leave!” and “Shame!” as furious opposition lawmakers swarmed him.

Netanyahu fled the Knesset in chaos, chased by deafening cries of “Leave!” and “Shame!” as furious opposition lawmakers swarmed him. Israel is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/aqxIFqFL8S — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) July 14, 2026 Share this: Print

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