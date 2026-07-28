Ford remotely shut off this brand-new Bronco on a busy expressway over ONE late payment. 😱

Guy’s out here with a new Bronco that has only 3,000 miles on it, and Ford just killed the engine while he’s in 60 mph traffic.

He’s standing on the side of the road, trucks and cars… pic.twitter.com/SH4QHiR631

— Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) July 28, 2026