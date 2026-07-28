Ford remotely shut off this brand-new Bronco on a busy expressway over ONE late payment.

One thought on “Ford remotely shut off this brand-new Bronco on a busy expressway over ONE late payment.

  1. We are being indebted so we can be captured. Their methods are becoming more and more refined. More cruel. More dangerous.

    Beware the dangling carrot, likely laced with strychnine, or other deadly substances.

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