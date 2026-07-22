Police in Wisconsin were caught secretly installing Flock cameras in neighborhoods without telling the city council or mayor.
When they were caught, the mayor defended them saying that the police chief has every right to spy on residents for “safety” and doesn’t need anyone’s… pic.twitter.com/PANNoCvDXp
— Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 21, 2026
One thought on “Police in Wisconsin were caught secretly installing Flock cameras in neighborhoods without telling the city council or mayor.”
Ha! Cops in bed with politicians. Old story.
Re: “He did nothing illegal or wrong. … He has the right…”
Nothing illegal? How about something UNLAWFUL!! This walks all over our Bill of Rights, especially Article IV:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated…”
Shall not. Shall Not. SHALL NOT!!
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