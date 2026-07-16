In case you forgot this, here’s the IDF RAPING Palestinian hostages on live camera. pic.twitter.com/T6b4egB4y7
— erkan ☪️🇹🇷🇮🇪🏴🇪🇸🇿🇦🇵🇸🍉 (@ErkanYalnErkan2) July 16, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
In case you forgot this, here’s the IDF RAPING Palestinian hostages on live camera. pic.twitter.com/T6b4egB4y7
— erkan ☪️🇹🇷🇮🇪🏴🇪🇸🇿🇦🇵🇸🍉 (@ErkanYalnErkan2) July 16, 2026
One thought on “In case you forgot this, here’s the IDF RAPING Palestinian hostages on live camera.”
This is the first time I’ve seen this clip. What kind of ugly souls do those jews have that they can do this to a man? There is no level of disgust able to define these demons. And I/we, are to sit back and watch uS/Iz merger take full form. Yeah, it’s secretly been merged for a couple of centuries but now it enters officialdom, a showing off stage where they dare us to try and do anything about it.
It’s long been said that rape is soul-killing. What is the name for demon-killing? Is it Valor? Bravery? 2A? Honor?——————-> ALL OF THE ABOVE.
.