Benjamin Netanyahu has hired Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, to “monitor” conservatives who are questioning Israel.

One thought on “Benjamin Netanyahu has hired Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, to “monitor” conservatives who are questioning Israel.

  1. We are witnessing THE PURGE OF TRUTH. Only we who value, speak, and practice truth can rescue it. Free speech is tied up with evolution. Without it we stand still, deadlocked in inertia. Or worse, we go backwards.

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