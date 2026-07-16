Benjamin Netanyahu has hired Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, to "monitor" conservatives who are questioning Israel. pic.twitter.com/CSk0ZHUyBa
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Benjamin Netanyahu has hired Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, to "monitor" conservatives who are questioning Israel. pic.twitter.com/CSk0ZHUyBa
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 15, 2026
One thought on “Benjamin Netanyahu has hired Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, to “monitor” conservatives who are questioning Israel.”
We are witnessing THE PURGE OF TRUTH. Only we who value, speak, and practice truth can rescue it. Free speech is tied up with evolution. Without it we stand still, deadlocked in inertia. Or worse, we go backwards.
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