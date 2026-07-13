Benjamin Netanyahu admits that his plan to merge the Pentagon and the Israeli military will be forced upon Americans.
Netanyahu says America and Israel must invest in new technology that will give them an advantage.
"I think the merging of our two great countries' talent would… pic.twitter.com/ShACwyhoPi
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 12, 2026
2 thoughts on “Benjamin Netanyahu admits that his plan to merge the Pentagon and the Israeli military will be forced upon Americans.”
So, it’s getting more real. He comes right out and clearly states it as if the American people are just so delighted about it. We who have no say in the matter. And the media talking-heads just keep nodding along as if we’re just discussing a friendly get-together. Ugh, this is just what this Monday morning needed to assure us the rest of the week will bring more hell.
Partnership? Feels more like forced marriage where we not only bring the sought-after dowry, the pearl of all that’s been stolen from us, to cinch the project, but also the sweet bridal subservience whispering “Take us, take all we have. Let us together make sweet love (war).” If only we can jilt them at the altar before the infamous wedding night, but alas, it’s too late. The complying chefs have prepared the banquet and all are about to be served at the wedding from hell. Yet, one sees that the term ‘shotgun wedding’ has taken on new meaning.
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Amazing how there are no legal experts on here debating whether it’s unconstitutional or not. They haven’t even voted on it and are just implying that it’s happening without a vote or anything being passed yet.
Anyone else still believe Zionist Israel doesn’t control the media and government?