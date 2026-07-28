These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking.
160 children saved were saved from these degenerates. pic.twitter.com/aT8co8yatw
— MUSAFIR (@MusafirNafar) July 26, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking.
160 children saved were saved from these degenerates. pic.twitter.com/aT8co8yatw
— MUSAFIR (@MusafirNafar) July 26, 2026
One thought on “These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking. 160 children saved were saved from these degenerates.”
I know it is Lev Tahor without even watching video! They make Jim Jones almost look like a good guy!