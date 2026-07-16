Wow this guy owns the FBI who turn up at his house because of a Social Media Post
Look at the shame on their faces.
This dude wins the internet today hands down. pic.twitter.com/stqmm7Jqjq
— The White Rabbit (@TheWyteRabbit1) July 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Wow this guy owns the FBI who turn up at his house because of a Social Media Post
Look at the shame on their faces.
This dude wins the internet today hands down. pic.twitter.com/stqmm7Jqjq
— The White Rabbit (@TheWyteRabbit1) July 15, 2026
One thought on “This guy owns the FBI who turn up at his house because of a Social Media Post”
Man, I really needed this today. This is the kind of neighbor I like.
🙂
.