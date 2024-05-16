Blinken Delivers ‘Tone-Deaf’ Guitar Performance at Bar in Kiev After Visiting With Zelensky

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is now using the State Department as a vehicle to go on tour and try to revive his failed music career.

Living under this regime is just an endless series of humiliations.

From Reuters, “Blinken’s guitar performance in Ukraine seen as tone-deaf by some”:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to the stage with a Ukrainian band at a bar late on Tuesday during a surprise trip to Kyiv, drawing applause from the audience but some criticism online from people who felt the performance was “tone-deaf”.

The mixed reaction reflected Ukrainians’ recognition of the key role U.S. support plays in the war against Russia as well as growing concern among civilians over mounting battlefield losses and intensified Russian missile and drone attacks.

Blinken, who met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit and vowed unwavering U.S. support for Kyiv, referred to military difficulties in northeast Ukraine before he performed a rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.

“Your soldiers, your citizens, particularly in the northeast in Kharkiv, are suffering tremendously,” he told the audience at Barman Dictat in downtown Kyiv.

“But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you. And they’re fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for the free world, and the free world is with you too.”