Blinken is back in Israel

The last time he was there he told Netanyahu that he stood before him as a jew

He made it very clear that his loyalty is to Israel over America

Blinken is the guy under Joe Biden meaning he's running America

Why do we allow dual citizens in our…

— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 30, 2024