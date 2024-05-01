Biden’s DHS admits hundreds of thousands of immigrants flying into US under ‘parole’ program are ‘inadmissible’

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Under the Biden administration‘s controversial parole flight program for immigrants coming to the US, over 45 major American cities have seen immigrants coming from the four countries of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has admitted that these immigrants are “inadmissible” to the US.

In a post from Bill Melugin at Fox News, he shared that from data gathered from the Department of Homeland Security, “45+ U.S. cities that hundreds of thousands of migrants have flown into via the Biden administration’s controversial ‘CHNV’ mass parole program.”

The data was obtained via the House Homeland Security Committee subpoena and obtained by Fox News. DHS stated in the document, “All individuals paroled into the United States are, by definition, inadmissible, including those paroled under the CHNV processes.”

The Fox News report gave more detail about the parole program which has been enveloped by controversy with some immigrants coming in under the program that later committed crimes.

The policy was first announced in Oct. 2022 for Venezuelans and then in Jan. 2023, the program expanded to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans, and allow 30,000 people a month to come to the US, have work permits and a two-year authorization to be in the country. By the end of Feb. 2024, over 400,000 foreign nationals have come into the US as a result of the program.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services states on its website that “parole” is when “an individual who is paroled into the United States has not been formally admitted into the United States for purposes of immigration law.”

DHS Secretary has stated that the program is a “safe and orderly way to reach the United States” and claims that it has “led to a reduction in numbers of those nationalities” crossing the border.

“It is a key element of our efforts to address the unprecedented level of migration throughout our hemisphere, and other countries around the world see it as a model to tackle the challenge of increased irregular migration that they too are experiencing,” he stated.

The top three cities that have gotten the most immigrants in the 8-month window of data that Fox News reported are Miami, Florida with 91,821; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with 60,461; and New York City, New York with 14,827.