BREAKING.🚨🚨

CONFIRMED: The U.S. government funded "GAIN-OF-FUNCTION" research at the Wuhan laboratory that launched the global Covid pandemic.

"Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth?"

“If you're speaking about the generic… pic.twitter.com/6tOJmVDHuJ

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2024