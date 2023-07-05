BREAKING: BLM supporter Kimbrady Watson Carriker named as suspect in Philadelphia mass shooting by Hannah Nightingale

The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night has been identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Watson Carriker.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Carriker was arrested on Monday evening after allegedly shooting and killing five people and injuring two children in the Kingsessing neighborhood. Police said they apprehended a male suspect who was wearing a ballistic vest.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said law enforcement responded to gunfire in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue shortly before 8:30 pm. Around 10 minutes later, police followed and cornered the suspect in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street.

On Facebook, Carriker was seen posting in support of Black Lives Matter, and follows the Black Lives Matter Philly Facebook page.

“Black lives matter today; there will be jobs available. Equal opportunity finally. Just tell us where your quitting so we can send someone over,” Carriker wrote in one Facebook comment responding to a story of workers going on a Strike for Black Lives.

Carriker also posted to Facebook a story titled “how do you know if an evil spirit is following you,” as well as one titled “Philly anti-violence grant program shows promising results, despite some hiccups, new evaluation shows.”

Carriker has also made multiple posts showcasing guns and shooting, including resharing one post showing children shooting, as well as one of a person holding a flintlock pistol with the text “wherefor art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee”

Link to original article