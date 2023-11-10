BREAKING🚨: Israel admits apache helicopters fired on their own civilians running from the Supernova music festival.
“The pilots realised that there was tremendous difficulty in distinguishing within the occupied outposts and settlements who was a terrorist and who was a… pic.twitter.com/wv6wR710qO
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) November 9, 2023
Posted: November 10, 2023
Surprised the Israeli govt. admitted what was obvious (to me anyway) after a little over a month later considering it took over 40 years to admit they are ones who tried to sink the USS Liberty (as noted in a documentary by Al Jazeera several years ago).
So are the Israelis still gonna take this bogus excuse or are they gonna fight back against their government? I mean the USS Liberty incident is practically the exact same scenario as this. The Israeli government is literally killing its own people AND the Palestinians.
The Israeli government and the IDF are literally no different than the Burmese Junta at this point.