🇮🇱🇵🇸 Breaking: Israel has just bombed the oldest christian church in Palestine – the Greek-Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.🇬🇷

40 Christians have been killed!

It was one of the oldest churches in the world where 500 where seeking shelter from the war damages in Gaza.… pic.twitter.com/PfSvI7EZLm

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 19, 2023