🚨BREAKING: Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has announced “as a promise to Jews” that wearing face coverings will now be banned at all protests.
Additionally, she has banned protests at all places of worship, the display of "right-wing group and white Nationalist symbols," and… pic.twitter.com/mKENBurThw
One thought on “BREAKING: Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has announced “as a promise to Jews” that wearing face coverings will now be banned at all protests.”
It must be exhausting to entertain these delusions of power and to keep entertaining the false notion that she has some right to infringe. Gross infringement!! Poor thing. You can see it on her face as she reads what she’s been told to read.
They’re hittin’ hard. Hit harder.
