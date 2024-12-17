Israeli Airstrikes on Western Syria Cause Massive Blast

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The explosion was so big it registered as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake

Israel launched heavy airstrikes against targets in western Syria’s Tartus region overnight Sunday into Monday, causing massive explosions, including one so big that it registered as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

A correspondent for Al Mayadeen reported that the strikes targeted weapons depots in Tartus, and local residents felt earthquake-like tremors during the Israeli bombardment.

Explosion in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes (photo from social media via Al Mayadeen)

Al Mayadeen also reported that several civilians were killed by Israel’s bombardment on the coastal region, but the numbers are unclear. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes were the heaviest in Tartus since 2012.

The Israeli attacks were part of more than 800 airstrikes that Israel has launched in Syria since former President Bashar al-Assad was thrown out of power. On top of the massive air campaign, Israel has also invaded southern Syria, capturing land in a buffer zone separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and areas beyond that buffer zone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated and took credit for the regime change since Assad was an ally of Iran and Hezbollah but insists Israel needs to keep bombing Syria and occupying its land due to “threats” coming from the country. The US has backed Israel’s land grab in Syria, framing it as a defensive action.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has taken over Syria, has said he does not seek conflict with Israel. He said Israel no longer has a justification to bomb Syria since Iran and Hezbollah no longer have a foothold.