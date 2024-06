🇺🇸🇮🇱 Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) on Nikki Haley's bizarre relationship with Israel.

“She ran for the President of Israel on the US Presidential stage.”

“Signing something that is going to kill people is satanic.” — Candace on Haley writing 'Finish Them' on an Israeli bomb. pic.twitter.com/BPhkxdQjFB

— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) June 11, 2024