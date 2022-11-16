BREAKING: Chuck Schumer calls for amnesty for all 11 million or more illegal immigrants in the US because we are short of workers and says the American population "is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to." pic.twitter.com/TvKdNbr7TL
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2022
Posted: November 16, 2022
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Chuck Schumer calls for amnesty for all 11 million or more illegal immigrants”
“the American population “is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.””
Well whose fault is that? Maybe you ought to check out those death shots and planned parenthood for your answers, you treasonous piece of sh*t!
amnesty for invaders but usurp the bill of rights for Americans…
this cnut needs to be dragged out. yet he was reelected .
Sounds a lot like the ol’ boy has ‘slavery’ on his mind again.