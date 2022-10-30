Dog runs down street with a HUMAN HEAD in its mouth

Daily Mail

A dog has run down the street with a decapitated human head clutched in its jaws after snatching it from a grisly crime scene in Mexico.

Terrified residents in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas in the country’s north saw the animal fleeing a crime scene with the chopped-up head.

Officials said the dismembered head had been left at an ATM booth in Monte Escobedo late Wednesday, with a sign warning that ‘the next head is yours’.

The head was left on a cardboard placard with a message apparently signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most feared cartels in the world headed by El Mencho, the most-wanted person in Mexico.

The message named an adversary belonging to the Operativo MZ cartel and read: ‘The next head is yours.’

Before police were able to establish the crime scene and investigate the killing, the stray dog made off with the corpse’s head.

A video posted on social media showed the dog trotting down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it.

Police then had to wrestle the head back from the dog.

Pics and the rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11364579/Dog-runs-street-HUMAN-HEAD-mouth-snatching-cartel-crime-scene-Mexico.html