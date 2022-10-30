PM of UK Rishi Sunak Has Secret Ties With Israeli Unit That Blackmails Palestinians

According to Rishi Sunak, there is a strong case for moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem and officially recognizing it as the capital of Israel.

At a Conservative Friends of Israel hustings on Monday, the Tory leadership candidate stated that Jerusalem is indisputably the historic capital, although he cautioned that he was not fully aware of all the sensitivity issues as he was not the Foreign Secretary.

Sunak, a leading candidate for the Conservative Party leadership, claimed on Monday that there is a very strong case for moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Jerusalem as the historic capital city of the occupation state. A member of the Zionist lobby group Conservative Friends of Israel asked him a question during a Q&A session.

Recently, Australia refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel due to ongoing oppression in Occupied Palestine by Israeli forces.

