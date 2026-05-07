DOJ, CTFC Investigating $2.6 Billion In Suspicious Iran War Oil Trades

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

U.S. authorities are investigating more than $2.6 billion in oil futures shorts that landed within minutes of major announcements tied to the 2026 U.S.-Iran conflict. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in a widening inquiry into potential misuse of material non-public information in one of the most liquid and geopolitically sensitive commodity markets on earth, ABC News reports.

The trades in question involved bets that oil prices would fall shortly before major U.S. or Iranian announcements tied to the Iran war. .

The Trades

Data sourced from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) – which captures exchange-traded futures flow but strips identities – reveals four distinct clusters of aggressive shorting in WTI and Brent crude futures:

March 23 : > $500 million in shorts executed in a one-minute burst roughly 15 minutes before President Trump announced a five-day delay on planned strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure. Oil prices subsequently plunged ~15%.

: > in shorts executed in a one-minute burst roughly 15 minutes before President Trump announced a five-day delay on planned strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure. Oil prices subsequently plunged ~15%. April 7 : ~ $960 million short position placed hours before the temporary ceasefire announcement (oil dropped sharply on the news).

: ~ short position placed hours before the temporary ceasefire announcement (oil dropped sharply on the news). April 17 : $760 million short bet executed ~20 minutes before Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial traffic.

: short bet executed ~20 minutes before Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial traffic. April 21: $430 million additional short layer placed 15 minutes before Trump extended the ceasefire.

Total exposure: >$2.65 billion in directional bets that oil’s geopolitical risk premium was about to collapse. These were institutional-sized clips that moved the tape.

The CTFC began investigating suspicious oil trades last month, which has now expanded under DOJ scrutiny.

Oil futures (CL on CME/NYMEX and Brent on ICE) price in both physical supply/demand and a geopolitical risk premium. When headlines shift from “imminent strikes” or “Hormuz closure” to “ceasefire” or “shipping lanes open,” that premium evaporates in minutes. A well-timed short captures the entire move plus any subsequent contango/backwardation shift.

These are classic event-driven alpha trades – except the “alpha” here appears to have arrived with near-perfect foresight. In futures markets, unlike equities, there is no uptick rule and leverage is extreme (often 10-20x on margin). A few basis points of edge on a $2.6 billion book compounds into a staggering P&L for the desk or fund that executed it.

Regulatory Escalation

The CFTC has primary jurisdiction over commodity futures manipulation and insider trading under the Commodity Exchange Act. Its enforcement division can subpoena “Tag 50” firm identifiers from exchanges and pursue civil penalties, disgorgement, and trading bans. The DOJ’s involvement signals potential criminal exposure – wire fraud, securities/commodities fraud, or conspiracy charges – which carries prison time.

Congressional Democrats moved quickly:

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse formally requested a CFTC investigation on April 9–10, citing a “recurring pattern” of trades anticipating Trump administration decisions.

and formally requested a CFTC investigation on April 9–10, citing a “recurring pattern” of trades anticipating Trump administration decisions. Rep. Sam Liccardo wrote to both the SEC and CFTC on April 17, explicitly referencing possible violations of the STOCK Act (which already prohibits federal officials from trading on non-public info in futures markets).

wrote to both the SEC and CFTC on April 17, explicitly referencing possible violations of the STOCK Act (which already prohibits federal officials from trading on non-public info in futures markets). Rep. Ritchie Torres later pushed to expand the probe to the April 17 Hormuz trade.

The White House itself issued an internal memo on March 24 warning staff against using confidential information for futures or prediction-market bets – a tacit admission that the temptation was real.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig has been unambiguous: “We will find you, and you will face the full force of the law.”

Unanswered Questions

Who were the counterparties? LSEG data does not name them. CFTC/DOJ subpoenas to CME and ICE will. Expect hedge funds, prop shops, or family offices with deep political or intelligence ties to surface – or perhaps entities with access to real-time diplomatic cables.

LSEG data does not name them. CFTC/DOJ subpoenas to CME and ICE will. Expect hedge funds, prop shops, or family offices with deep political or intelligence ties to surface – or perhaps entities with access to real-time diplomatic cables. Was this pure MNPI or sophisticated OSINT + positioning? The minute-level clustering before public posts makes the former more plausible.

The minute-level clustering before public posts makes the former more plausible. What about prediction markets? Polymarket and similar platforms have faced parallel scrutiny. Bills introduced in late March aim to ban or restrict federal officials and Congress from trading event contracts.

Polymarket and similar platforms have faced parallel scrutiny. Bills introduced in late March aim to ban or restrict federal officials and Congress from trading event contracts. Precedent and spillover? Energy desks, shipping companies (tankers through Hormuz), and even defense contractors with Iran exposure are now on notice. Any large, well-timed position in CL, Brent, or related equities (XOM, CVX, tanker stocks) will face heightened post-trade analysis.

Of course, traders of size can now assume every major geopolitical headline now carries a compliance overlay. Position sizing on event risk just became more expensive thanks to regulatory tail risk. For funds with political connections or Washington presence: the bar for “plausible deniability” has been raised dramatically.

The CFTC and DOJ have requested and are receiving detailed trading data and order book records from CME and ICE, so the next 30–60 days should be interesting.