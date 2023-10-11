Drag queen admits that a drag queen is a character used to explore femininity and “any other side” a kid wants to explore
It’s almost as if “drag queen story hour” was never just about innocently reading books to kids while dressed in a funny costume…pic.twitter.com/1JUtQtDAyz
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2023
Posted: October 11, 2023
2 thoughts on “Drag queen admits that a drag queen is a character used to explore femininity and “any other side” a kid wants to explore”
Parents: Accomplices.
