Ex-BBC Radio DJ Mark Page, 63, arranged sex with children as young as 12 in the Philippines

Daily Mail

A former Radio One DJ was today convicted of using Facebook and Skype to arrange to have sex with children as young as 12 in the Philippines.

Mark Page, who worked at the station in the 1980s, even tried to bargain down the price for a sexual encounter with a girl aged 12 and a boy of 13, saying 3,000 pesos – around £44 at today’s exchange rate – was too much.

The disgraced DJ, well known on Teesside as the match announcer at Middlesbrough FC games for 20 years until his arrest, had a lengthy career in broadcasting and set up a successful radio station for the British Army.

He used frequent business trips to the Philippines, as well as charity work, as a cover for his perverted interest in underage sex.

The 63-year-old divorced father-of-three was convicted of four out of five counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury cleared him of one of the charges.

Two of these offences were committed remotely from the UK in 2016, while two happened in the Philippines on separate trips made by Page in 2016 and 2019.

Facebook alerted a charity following concerns raised about messaging on its platform. The charity informed UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police carried out a search warrant at his home in January 2020.

Analysts studied a tablet, mobile phone and computer tower and checked his Skype activity, texts, bank account and money transfers before charging him.

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10594743/BBC-Radio-DJ-Mark-Page-63-GUILTY-trying-rape-children.html