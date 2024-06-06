FBI: ‘Sickening’ Child Rape Videos on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Are Real

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice
Hunter Biden’s ‘laptop from hell‘ containing child rape videos is real and has not been tampered with, an FBI witness testified during Hunter’s trial on Wednesday.
When asked if she’d seen any evidence of tampering of data from Hunter’s laptop, FBI agent Erika Jensen, a witness for Special Counsel David Weiss’ team, stunned the courtroom when she said “No.”
Visibly rattled attorney Abbe Lowell then asked Jensen during cross examination, “Did you find out if any of the files had been tampered with?”
“I did not,” Jensen calmly replied.