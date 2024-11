Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad challenged by a journalist pulling out photos from the Holocaust. Check his response

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad challenged by a journalist pulling out photos from the Holocaust. Check his response pic.twitter.com/dQaNsnFYCE — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) November 16, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet