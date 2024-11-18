Biden-Harris admin to allow Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to attack targets within Russia: report

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

President Joe Biden has approved the use of long-range US weapons by Ukraine to target locations inside Russia, according to a report by The Washington Post. Biden had previously assured Americans this would not be permitted.

The decision represents a major shift in US policy and comes in response to reports that approximately 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to assist Russian forces along Ukraine’s northern border. US officials fear additional North Korean units could soon follow.

The weapons authorization allows Ukraine to utilize the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for strikes within Russian territory. Previously, the Biden administration had opposed granting Ukraine permission to launch attacks within Russia, citing concerns that such actions could escalate the conflict further. Ukraine has been requesting permission to use these powerful missiles in Russian territory for months. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that he would perceive the use of US weapons to strike targets within Russia as an act of war.

Biden’s decision to change course comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in just two months. Trump has consistently signaled a desire to scale back US involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war and has promised to broker peace within 24 hours of assuming office.

According to the Washington Post, US officials said that the White House is working to put Ukraine in the best position for peace talks when Trump takes office. The Biden administration has also been working to expedite the remaining approved US aid for Ukraine in the interim.

“President Biden has committed to making sure that every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door between now and January 20th,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a meeting with European leaders in Brussels where he discussed support for Ukraine following Trump’s election victory.