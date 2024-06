"You have to be brave now."

Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: "We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It… pic.twitter.com/uzcS9tjXMD

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 10, 2024