Jerusalem Post Threatens Spain Will ‘Face Consequences’ for Recognizing a Palestinian State

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Israeli paper the Jerusalem Post on Monday published a column threatening the country of Spain with “consequences” for daring to recognize a Palestinian state.

From The Jerusalem Post (Archive):

Spain is to face consequences for recognizing a Palestinian state – opinion By DAVID BEN-BASAT

JUNE 10, 2024 03:51 […] By joining the case of accusing Israel of “genocide,” Spain joins the worst of our enemies, those who on October 7 murdered men, children, and babies in the most barbaric way, raped and burned women and children in front of their family members, and still sexually and mentally abuse over 100 hostages and captives. Israel must urgently recall the Israeli ambassador “for consultations” and demonstrate to the antisemitic government that we will not turn the other cheek. The days of the Inquisition are over. The writer is CEO of Radios 100FM, an honorary consul, vice president of the consular staff, and vice president of the Ambassadors Club of Israel.

The debunked atrocity propaganda the Jerusalem Post referenced was used to justify Israel’s war crimes in Gaza — and now they’re blaming Spain for it all?

Are they threatening to level Barcelona like they leveled Gaza?

The Guardian reported late last month that former Mossad head Yossi Cohen threatened the ICC’s chief prosecutor for investigating Israel’s war crimes by telling her, “You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.”

Also last month, a group of AIPAC-funded Republican US Senators sent a threatening letter to current ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan telling him, “Target Israel and we will target you.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland denounced the letter in a statement to the media saying: “It is fine to express opposition to a possible judicial action, but it is absolutely wrong to interfere in a judicial matter by threatening judicial officers, their family members and their employees with retribution. This thuggery is something befitting the mafia, not U.S. senators.”

Conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin have also both issued not-so-veiled threats suggesting Israel could use the “Samson Option” and fire off all their nukes and initiate a global nuclear holocaust if their existence is threatened.

Is this behavior befitting of “the only democracy in the Middle East” or is this the behavior of a rogue state?