Founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, has decided that we "have to get used to" a total erosion of privacy:

"If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn't be afraid."

Does anybody remember electing this guy the de facto dictator of the world? Because I certainly don't.

Source:

December 14, 2023