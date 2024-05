Hey @tedlieu : there is no clause in the First Amendment that permits the government to constrain political speech because it allegedly makes Jewish students “feel unsafe.” Maybe instead of bloviating about freedom in Ukraine all the time, try upholding basic freedoms in the USA

Hey @tedlieu: there is no clause in the First Amendment that permits the government to constrain political speech because it allegedly makes Jewish students "feel unsafe." Maybe instead of bloviating about freedom in Ukraine all the time, try upholding basic freedoms in the USA pic.twitter.com/eeQs2qrP6i — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 30, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet