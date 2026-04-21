IDF Soldier Takes Sledgehammer to Jesus Statue During Operations in Lebanon

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An Israeli soldier has been photographed smashing a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer during operations in southern Lebanon.

The photo went viral after being shared by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi, who regularly digs up evidence of IDF soldiers committing war crimes from their own social media pages.

The IDF on Sunday admitted the photo was legit and promised an investigation.

That will go nowhere as the soldiers are literally just following the supposed commandment to destroy “false idols” (which includes images and statues of Jesus Christ).

These soldiers are enforcing the Noahide Laws, which Ben Shapiro revealed the other day on his show he thinks all non-Jews (i.e., “goyim”) should be forced to follow.

The exposure of this photo couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Israel Lobby. For months now, they’ve been desperately trying to ingratiate themselves to Christians after coming to the conclusion that evangelicals and other Christian Zionists are “the last bastion of philo-Semitism” in America.

UPDATE: Speak of the devil…