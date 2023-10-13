In George Orwell’s Dystopian Classic ‘1984’, he describes a way in which the tyrannical government was able to psychologically control the public called ‘two minutes hate’.

One thought on “In George Orwell’s Dystopian Classic ‘1984’, he describes a way in which the tyrannical government was able to psychologically control the public called ‘two minutes hate’.

  1. I cringe when I see “INGSOC” flash across the screen. I remember reading it stood for “English Socialism,” Oceania’s wonderful totalitarian party. It disgusts me, especially because I see that socialism/controlism spilling its cancer everywhere today.

    I spit on those who embrace it and advance it, ignoring and oppressing the sovereignty of EVERY INDIVIDUAL.

    The hypnotized are no help when horrors hit.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*