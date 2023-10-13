In George Orwell’s Dystopian Classic ‘1984’, he describes a way in which the tyrannical government was able to psychologically control the public called ‘two minutes hate’.
For two minutes the people would stare at a screen, portraying an enemy of the governments choosing, and… pic.twitter.com/pq72BqsxZn
— Gigi Young (@mysticinthemoon) October 12, 2023
I cringe when I see “INGSOC” flash across the screen. I remember reading it stood for “English Socialism,” Oceania’s wonderful totalitarian party. It disgusts me, especially because I see that socialism/controlism spilling its cancer everywhere today.
I spit on those who embrace it and advance it, ignoring and oppressing the sovereignty of EVERY INDIVIDUAL.
The hypnotized are no help when horrors hit.
