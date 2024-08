Israel asks people to leave Khan Yunis to Rafah and then strikes Rafah. Then asks people to leave Rafah to Khan Yunis and then strikes Khan Yunis. ~2 million innocent civilians are looking for shelter anywhere, but nowhere, and no one is safe.

