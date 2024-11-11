Israeli Hooligans Provoked Clashes in Amsterdam, Interrupted Moment of Silence for Flood Victims

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli soccer hooligans went around provoking clashes in Amsterdam this week and then played victim after getting back what they were putting out.

From Middle East Eye, “Israeli hooligans provoke clashes in Amsterdam after chanting anti-Palestinian slogans”:

Israeli hooligans provoked clashes with Dutch youth in Amsterdam on Thursday after they chanted racist anti-Arab slogans, tore down Palestinian flags and ignored a minute of silence for the Spanish flood victims.

Travelling Maccabi Tel Aviv fans stirred trouble on Wednesday and Thursday in different parts of of the Dutch capital ahead of their Uefa Europa League match against Amsterdam club Ajax.

Hooligans were seen removing at least two Palestinian flags from what appeared to be the front of local residents’ homes a night before the match, according to the AD daily newspaper.

An Arab taxi driver was also attacked by mobs who appeared to be with the Israeli fans, although police said they couldn’t identify the nationality of the attackers as no arrests were made.

A group of Israeli fans gathered in the Dam Square on Wednesday were filmed sparking confrontations with locals, shouting “Fuck you” at some of them and “Fuck you Palestine”.

Ahead of match on Thursday, fans heading to the Johan Cruyff Arena stadium were seen shouting: “Let the IDF [Israeli army] fuck the Arabs”.

The also refused to participate in a minute of silence before kick-off for at least 200 people who died in the Valencia floods.

The police have not made any known arrests of the Israeli fans involved in provocative act ahead of the match.

In a post on X, Schoof said he spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him “the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted”.

Geert Wilders, an anti-Muslim and pro-Israel leader of the largest party in the Dutch government, called the riots a “pogrom” and a “Jewish hunt”.

He also failed to mention the attacks by the Israeli hooligans and instead called for the arrest and deportation of what he described as the “multicultural scum” involved in the clashes.

Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians also branded the riots as antisemitic, with some comparing it to the 7 October Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

The prime minister said he ordered the sending of two rescue planes to the Netherlands to evacuate the fans.