Israeli Military Has Killed More Than 850 Palestinians in Gaza Since So-Called Ceasefire Deal Was Signed

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks in Gaza since the US-backed ceasefire deal signed in October 2025 have killed more than 850 Palestinians, as the IDF has constantly violated the agreement without facing any consequences or criticism from the Trump administration.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 851 Palestinians have been killed and 2,437 have been wounded, a total of more than 3,000 Palestinian casualties. The figures are based on the number of dead and wounded Palestinians who arive at hospitals and morgues.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Mourners carry the body of one of the two Palestinian police officers, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle today, according to medics, during their funeral at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israel continued its daily attacks on Sunday, killing at least three Palestinians, including two police officers. An Israeli strike in Khan Younis targeted a vehicle and killed Wessam Abdel-Hadi, the head of the city’s criminal police force, and one of his aides. Another strike in central Gaza killed one person.

Gaza’s police have become a frequent target of Israeli attacks as the IDF seeks to weaken Hamas’s control of the area of Gaza where Palestinian civilians live, which is just 40% of the territory, as the IDF occupies the rest. The IDF initially controlled 53% of Gaza after the ceasefire deal was signed, but, in another violation of the agreement, it has pushed the “yellow line” west, taking additional territory.

According to the latest media reports, negotiations on implementing President Trump’s vision for Gaza have been stalled as the US and Israel continue to demand Hamas’s disarmament, while Hamas has maintained it won’t discuss the issue until the first phase of the ceasefire is actually implemented. Last week, Israel killed Azzam al-Hayya, the 32-year-old son of Hamas’s leader and chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.