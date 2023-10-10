Israeli Rabbi to Christians: “You Shouldn’t be Worshipping One Jew, You Should be Worshipping All of Us”

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Rabbi Chaim Richman, the former director of the Temple Institute, told Christians on his podcast addressing Israel’s war with Gaza on Monday that they “shouldn’t be worshipping one Jew” — Jesus Christ — but instead should be worshipping “all of us” Jews because “we’re dying for your sins right now.”

“I just want to say this to our Christian friends … just to call it as it is and say it straight out, you guys are worshiping one Jew, that’s a mistake, you should be worshipping every single one of us because we all die for your sins every single day,” Richman said, blaspheming Christ. “And that’s exactly what’s going on here. We’re all God’s first born and we’re dying for your sins right now, because the Jewish people in the land of Israel are the bulwark against the Orcs, okay? The orcs are coming not to a theater near you but to your home!”

“This grotesque supremacy is expressed by Rabbi Chaim Richman, a former director of the Temple Institute – one of the extreme Jewish groups whose mission is to build the third temple,” Keith Woods noted on Twitter/X. “Groups like this are responsible for rising tensions in the holy land, where they have forced Muslim and Christian worshippers out of their holy sites. Supremacists like this have the support of the Israeli government.”

In the days before the war broke out, video after video was going viral of Jews in Israel spitting on Christians and attacking them in the streets for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Netanyahu’s top police official, National Security Minister Ben Gvir, defended their vile acts as “not criminal.”

“Ben Gvir had previously defended the act of spitting on Christians as ‘an ancient Jewish custom,’ ” the MiddleEastEye noted.

Ancient Roman statues were toppled and destroyed just last week and a statue of Jesus Christ was desecrated earlier this year by a Jewish supremacist who said, “We cannot worship stones of false gods in Jerusalem.”

Earlier this year, two influential members of Israel’s Knesset introduced a bill to outlaw teaching the Gospel and sentence violators to prison. It was already illegal for Christians to proselytize Israeli minors but the new bill sought to “ban any and all efforts to tell people about Jesus.” The bill was pulled after mass backlash from Christians in America but the sponsor of the bill merely said he wouldn’t move forward with it “at this stage.”

While the notion that Israel is an ally of Christians is comical, the idea that we should “worship” them is downright heretical.



